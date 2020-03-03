Jawa Motorcycles Launches Updated Jawa and Forty Two

Updated for Emissions Standards

Jawa updated its models to meet BSVI emissions standards. The deadline for the compliance is April 2020, so it’s coming up fast. The new bikes saw a small uptick in price, but it’s not huge—only by less than a couple of hundred bucks. This is a good thing because it was expected to cost more.

The regular Jawa is available in Black, Gray, or Maroon. The Jawa Forty Two comes in Haley’s Teal, Comet Red, Galactic Green, Nebular Blue, Lumos Lime, or Starlight Blue. Depending on the options you choose some of these bikes can come with dual-channel ABS. The Jawa classic is only available with single-channel ABS.

Both bikes feature the 293cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. This engine isn’t some monster powerhouse, as you can probably imagine. The engine puts out about 27 hp and 21 lb-ft of torque, which is a good amount for the small bikes.

It’s important to note that Jawa has experienced some fraudulent activity recently. According to RideApart, the company has an alert that pops up at the bottom that says some fake websites are posing as Jawa. If you don’t want to get scammed, you’d better make sure that you’re buying your Jawa motorcycle from the real deal.