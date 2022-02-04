iXS Reveals The All-New Tour Jacket Laminat-ST-Plus

Waterproof, Windproof, Breathable

iXS has just revealed their all-new textile jacket – and judging by the specs, it’s a goodie.

We’ve reviewed a few of iXS’s items before; from the Vidar gloves that we were able to try out, to the Curtis Jacket that our top-notch reviewer Rick covered back in 2016, the brand seems to speak quite well to wBW’s high-flying ideals of quality and integrity – so let’s dig in and see what we’ve got.

The iXS Tour Jacket Laminat-ST Plus, according to a recent press release, is comprised of a 2-layer fabric – called ‘solto-TEX® PLUS Laminate’ that is purportedly the reason why this unit has been getting such high ratings for waterproofing, sweat-wicking, and breathability. An included thermal lining can be removed from the jacket, with the width of the elbow and upper arm being fully adjustable.

For protection, the Tour Jacket tops the shelf with a nice EN 17092-3:2020 (AA) certification – that includes the impacTec ETP-01 Level 2 padding used for shoulders and elbows, as well as the impacTec TP-06 for the back, certified according to EN 1621-2:2014 and providing Level 2 armor to the rider.

Features are pretty bang-on as well, with the Laminat-ST Plus boasting a covetous amount of pockets (6 outside, 2 inside, and 1 Napoleon at the chest) as well as reflective patches, a connection zipper that goes the full way around, 3 ventilation openings that can be tinkered with depending on the riding conditions, and a hem that can be cinched up thanks to a drawstring, for those especially wet commutes.

The exact percentage of the material used for the jacket itself is as follows, according to iXS’s official webpage:

Shell: 100% polyamide

Lining: 82% polyamide, 18% elastane

Sleeve lining: 100% polyester

Thermo lining: 100% polyester

“The advantage of the iXS Tour Jacket Laminat-ST-Plus is that it will never become completely saturated with water,” states the press release.

“How is this possible? The breathable solto-TEX® PLUS membrane in the laminate material used adheres directly to the inner surface of the upper fabric. This means that the rain runs off and doesn’t bother the rider.”

“The three extremely efficient ventilation openings are another advantage of this jacket. Fresh air can penetrate unhindered if they are open. As a result of the removable thermal lining, it becomes a genuine all-year-round jacket which can be used from very low to warm summer temperatures.”

The iXS Tour Jacket Laminat-ST Plus is currently is available for $519.00 USD, with the price including VAT and shopping costs. For that, you’re getting a jacket whose sizing chart will literally fit anybody – literally.

Sizing goes XS-5XL, with other options including LL, LM, LXL, and the addition of KL, KXL, K2xl, and K3XL.

For more information, be sure to head over to iXS’s official webpage, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from iXS’s press release*