IXS Has A New Modular Helmet On The Way

Another Season, Another Modular Helmet

For those of us who have been frozen into our houses through the entirety of winter, it’s finally time for spring to make it’s way back into our lives; and with that, bring a season full of excellent motorcycle riding. During this grey-zone between the end of winter and the beginning of spring, many riders take it upon themselves to shell out some moolah for new gear to hit the ground running come springtime. For those in the market for a fresh new intermediate-priced modular helmet to kick off the season start, iXS has the new iXS460 FG 2.0 for your modular satisfaction.

As with most modular helmets of the modern era, this lid comes fully constructed out of fiberglass, and will be available in two shell sizes. Non-modular helmets typically offer a larger variety of shell sizes to minimize what we call the “bobble-head effect”, but with the complexity of modular systems it’s more cost effective for these helmet manufacturers to limit the variety in shell sizing so they can use components over a multitude of different lid sizes. The helmet is available in sizes XS up to XL.

Another few features that you will find on this helmet (that are also present on most other modular helmet options in this day and age) will be the pin-lock ready clear visor and drop-down sun visor.

On the safety side, the iXS 460 FG 2.0 is fully EVE 22.05 certified, and there is a hi-viz colorway (in addition to matte black) to keep you visible on the roads if you’re looking for some vibrant gear.

The iXS460 FG 2.0 is available for roughly $289, but at the moment aren’t available until the near future.