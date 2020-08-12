Is Harley-Davidson Going to Kill the Street 750?

Getting Rid of a Unique Harley

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 is not a best-seller for Harley-Davidson, and with the company in full contraction mode thanks to its Rewire strategy, it now sounds like the Street 750 will not make the cut to be a part of Harley-Davidson’s future. The company is winding down production at the Bawal in Haryana production facility in India, according to the Economic Times of India. That is the facility that makes the Harley-Davidson Street 750. If you end that facility, then you kill the bike.

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Harley never sold many of these, and I only ever see them at dealerships to serve as the bikes new riders can ride while they’re taking their learner’s course. From there, Harley sales folks push them towards Sportsters, like the Iron 883, which really isn’t that great of a beginner bike.

This is a shame because the Street 750 is really a pretty good bike. It’s not the best looking Harley-Davidson, but it’s certainly not a bad machine to toss a leg over, and it has a modern liquid-cooled engine and is Harley’s most affordable bike. Still, Harley doesn’t sell many of them, which is why the company will likely end product.

It’s worth noting that this won’t be the only Harley model that disappears. The company is going to be cutting jobs worldwide and streamlining its lineup, but we will likely see some underappreciated motorcycles like the Street 750 disappear in the near future. Overall, it’s a good thing for the business, but it’s still sad to see motorcycle models get canceled.