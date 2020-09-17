Is Aprilia Going after the KTM RC 390 With a New Bike?

A True Baby Aprilia

In terms of smaller displacement bikes, the only thing Aprilia sells is a scooter. Now, however, there’s some new info coming from ZigWheels that the company is considering launching a small-displacement sportbike.

This bike would likely be a 300cc or 4oocc motorcycle and would target KTM’s RC 390 as its key competitor. The motorcycle will be completely new from the ground up and likely be built in India.

Not many details are known at this time, but the Aprilia India CEO Diego Graffi did say the motorcycle is in the early stages of development, which is confirmation it’s in the works.

This would expand Aprilia’s lineup more, and make a real option for new riders and riders who’ve ridden but are maybe new to sportbikes. It could also be a great motorcycle for someone who wanted a good, premium sportbike but didn’t want to pay an arm and a leg for it.

The bike will likely be pretty pricey, but to stay competitive in the segment, Aprilia will have to sell it at a reasonable price. With the KTM RC 390 as a benchmark, I’d say it will come in between $5,000 and $6,000. More on this bike will likely come at a later date.