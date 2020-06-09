Is a New FZ750 Coming?

Bringing Back the 1980s Motorcycle

A new rumor is circulating that Yamaha is working on a new FZ750 motorcycle that could be based on the current MT-09. The rumor comes out of the Japanese publication Young Machine. While it’s just a rumor right now, it would make sense. Suzuki’s Katana has been well received, so why shouldn’t Yamaha bring back an older bike, too?

According to Drive Mag Riders, much of the motorcycle would be pulled straight from the MT-09. This could include the engine, frame, and much of the rest of the chassis. Yamaha would just have to add some of the styling elements like the handlebars, fairing, lights, etc.

It’s important to note that there are no official announcements from Yamaha. The company is tight-lipped about the bike and that could mean pretty much anything. Bringing back the FZ750 is an interesting choice. The bike was a bit of a quirky machine when it was out. It has five valves per cylinder and offered up 749cc in an inline four-cylinder engine.

Going with the new MT-09 engine would put a triple as the powerplant. That would fundamentally change what the FZ750 is, and it would likely only be an FZ in name and styling. Mechanically it would share essentially nothing that the old bike has. That’s the case with the Katana, though, and it seems to work for Suzuki, so maybe Yamaha is onto something here.