International Motorcycle Shows Reveals ContinueTheRide.com

An Online Platform for Motorcyclists

The Progressive International Motorcycle Shows recently revealed a new online initiative that provides riders with information and initiatives that’s called ContinueTheRide.com.

The initiative is “designed to reach and support industry-facing professionals as they address industry challenges and opportunities, as well as educate new and existing enthusiasts inside the world of motorcycling, powersports, and all things two-wheeled conveyance,” according to a recent press release. That sounds like a really good thing for riders everywhere.

The content will be divided up into two different categories: business-facing content and consumer-facing content. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s included.

Business-facing Content

Centerstand: A Motorcycle Industry Podcast

A Continue The Ride Blog dedicated to the industry-professional

Bi-monthly e-newsletters exploring the content above

Consumer-facing Content

The Reserve Tank, a consumer-facing podcast

Inside the Garage, a do-it-yourself (DIY) video series

IMS Rides, a video series exploring exciting routes, communities, and rider personalities

A Continue The Ride Blog dedicated to the new and experienced rider

Sweepstakes and Contests

Bi-monthly e-newsletters spotlighting the engaging content above

“IMS has been at the center of the industry for 40 years now, successfully connecting all sectors of the motorcycling community while supporting and growing with the industry,” said Tracy Harris, Senior Vice President, IMS. “Our deep bench of industry knowledge and long-standing customer relationships are the driving forces behind the creation of our digital products.”

I genuinely hope this is a good resource for everyone. I do plan on checking it out and seeing what it’s all about. At first glance, it’s not bad stuff, and I’d encourage you to check it out.