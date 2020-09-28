Interested in Owning Your Own Electric Scooter Company?

Čezeta Electric Scooters Is for Sale, and You Can Be the New Owner

It’s not every day the opportunity arises to shoot some capital investment over to a motorcycle-related company in exchange for ownership, but on the flip side, it’s not every day you have a couple million dollars to drop into a passion project either.

Čezeta, a Czech-based scooter manufacturer that began its life making the ‘Čezeta’ scooter in the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic between 1957 and 1964. Originally, the scooter was made by a company called the Česká zbrojovka Strakonice (ČZ) company but current Čezeta CEO, Neil Eamonn Smith decided to revive the company 7 years ago and bring the scooter back into a new age of electric riding with the Čezeta Type 506.

After running into funding issues, the owner has no choice but to sell the company.

Neil’s sales pitch for the company highlights the surge in electric vehicle ownership globally, and how Čezeta can fill in the gaps for high quality, zero-emission scooters. He seems confident in the niche this bike can fill with its radical styling and overall performance.

“Čezeta is a wonderfully eccentric scooter! Its rocket shape was created during the post-war “space-age” and was a massive hit. Over 100,000 were sold in the 50s’ and 60s’. It’s trademarked design seems timelessly appealing and still provided attention and admiration even today.” said Neil in his official sales platform.

In an age where retro mopeds such as Honda’s Super Cub are taking off across Europe, this would be a perfect electric alternative and has legs to go far with the proper investment. It’s always sad to see a piece of history fade into obscurity due to a lack of interest or monetary income as all new ideas obviously require funding to get started again. Hopefully, Neil can secure funding going forwards so this machine can be made available to riders alike on a worldwide stage.

For more information on the sale of the company feel free to visit the Čezeta website and have a look at the information he has made available regarding the acquisition of the business.