Hands-On Review: INNOVV ThirdEYE Blind Spot Detection System

Breakdown INNOVV TECH is a company dedicated to crafting cutting-edge devices that elevate rider safety. Their ThirdEYE Blind Spot Detection system utilizes advanced millimeter wave radar technology to detect moving objects beside and behind a motorcycle. Any potential dangers within the radar's target zones can be promptly signaled to the rider through LED indicators on the mirrors or a dashboard display. While the product boasts exquisite craftsmanship and lives up to its claims, it left this rider pondering, "Is this truly a necessity for me?" Build Quality Technology Ease of Install Safety Value for Money Pros Never gave me a false alarm Very well made Easy Installation Fair price Cons When at a dead stop in traffic, system noises can be annoying, but there is a mute button Would like to see added abilities, such as low speed creeping when stopped 4.4 Buy Now RevZilla INNOVV

Review Summary

Innovv Tech makes top-quality technology products for motorcycles.

The ThirdEYE provides blind spot detection, lane change assistance, and rear collision warning.

If you love having the latest technology on your bike this is for you.

The system works very well, but isn’t perfect and not for every rider.

Introducing the INNOVV ThirdEYE BSD System

The automotive world has been working on the development of blind spot detection systems for several years, and back in 2019, Rock Liu the man behind Innovv Tech, recognized the safety advantage these devices were having to the cager crowd yet nothing like it was available to the motorcycling world.

Engineering difficulties surfaced as soon as automotive technology was investigated. Typically in cars, the BSD system consists of two millimeter-wave radars operating at 24GHz. Although the system’s brains were reduced in size to a motorcycle-friendly size by Innovv Tech, the radar system’s detecting range was only 6–10 meters. The radar detected a possible accident less than a second after a car approached the motorcycle from behind at a speed of forty km/h quicker. Although this fast reaction time is the industry norm for cars, it seriously jeopardizes rider safety.

Innovv Tech has a reputation for building high-quality products, and that is certainly evident with the ThirdEYE BSD System I tested.

See Also: The Latest Accesory Reviews

INNOVV ThirdEYE BSD – The Tech

The Radar

Innovv explored the 24GHz radar, they also tried laser systems, but both had issues with range and with false positives in the target zones. Fortunately, the development of new technology led to the availability of 77GHz radar. This technology offered significant advantages

Firstly, a single radar could divide the detection range into left, right, and middle directions. Secondly, the detection range could extend up to 50 meters, even with a small antenna. This provides riders with ample time (4.5 seconds calculated as 50 meters divided by the speed difference of 40 km/h converted to meters per second) to take appropriate action.

Up to 64 targets: Detecting 64 targets simultaneously in a 50m maximum detecting range helps the driver get more time to react and respond to avoid the accident. Wide field of view: 150° horizontal detecting angle maximizing the detecting range, which helps the riders to get more time to react and respond to emergencies.

Encased in a sleek aluminum cylinder measuring 36mm by 26mm, and reinforced by an aluminum bracket, this device boasts an IP67 rating. It offers exceptional protection against water and dust, withstanding operating temperatures ranging from -40℃ to +80℃.

The Brain

I preferred the Mirror version of the ThirdEYE, for which Innovv has placed the advanced 77 Hz sensor onto a well-executed PCB that has been somehow shrunk down to just a 50mm square about 20mm thick. Sophisticated software allows for 3 unique modes, blind spot detection, lane change assistance, and Rear Collision warning.

This entire package is also sealed in a high-end aluminum alloy housing. I was pleased to see that the wiring all flows out just one side of the unit. I found this made for many more placement choices.

Riders choosing the round dash display model will find the bring is part of the dash mount, a remarkably small form factor.

INNOVV ThirdEYE BSD – Installation

The installation of the Innovv Third EYE Mirror version on my 2016 KTM Super Duke GT proved far simpler than I imagined. First things first, I scoped out the spot on my motorcycle where I planned to mount the Third EYE. Given its compact design, it nestled up snugly just inside the frame of my mirror housing—like it was always meant to be there.

I needed a few basic tools for the job, but small cable ties and methodical planning were most helpful. Oh and the supplied 3M strips. The 3M is incredible and ensured I did not need to drill any holes on my bike.

I ensured my bike was stable and secure before I started wrenching away, safety first folks. From my KTM manual, I learned that accessory power connections are provided under my instrument cluster. A couple of screws and the cluster was out of the way and then I removed my seat to make feeding the radar cable to the rear of the bike a simple affair. Overall the whole process was about 90 min, and much of that was just securing the excess wire and making everything neat and tidy. I used the supplied 3M tape to mount all the parts to the bike, I dread the thought of having to drill any holes.

Innovv has made the entire package foolproof. If you just plan the wire paths and find the proper place to draw power, anyone can handle this installation. I powered up my bike and watched the Third EYE come to life. I made a few adjustments to the radar angle, as per Innovv, ensuring I had a full view of what was behind me.

Riding with the INNOVV ThirdEYE BSD System

The first thing you will notice, is how loud the indicator sounds are. They blast away when I turn the key and give the unit life, plus the LEDs all light up as the system gives itself a wake-up. That level of volume is quite a good thing. I ride with Earpeace ear plugs in, and the audible warning is loud enough for me to hear it over those and over any road noise.

I spent plenty of time during my rides trying to see if the system would ever give a false warning. I was especially curious how it would cope with rain. Turns out that was never an issue. I did not have any false warnings, the radar performed flawlessly in that respect.

Innovv talks about three distinct safety operations it can perform.

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

In this condition the sensor is looking for targets on your left and right sides, within 6M, and a velocity difference of more than 5km/h. In this mode the LED lights up solid on the target side, and you get an audible beeping.

This is the mode where I most often would get warnings, and I would say when I was at speed and these occurred, I wasn’t bothered by them, but I also wasn’t surprised by them. My riding style has my head on a swivel, and I scan my mirrors and turn my head constantly. It is habitual, and how I have always taught others to ride. The driving habits on a motorcycle are not the same as those in a car, you must be far more diligent.

That said, not a single rider out there is perfect, and my ego is more than willing to accept that I can miss things. The ThirdEYE never missed someone in my blind spot.

My final comments on the BSD readings have to do with when I was stopped in traffic. More than a few times I would hit the mute button on the left mirror LED. The audible warning would be constantly going off and driving me nuts. If I was waiting at a light and there was a left turning lane beside me, the system would beep nonstop with every car going past. Or when I was stopped and there was a bicycle lane beside me. My beeps even made those riders jump. This was frustrating but I learned that the mute button solved much of that frustration.

Lane Change Assistance (LCA)

This mode will detect targets in a range from 0.2m to 50 m down both the left and right sides when TTC (Time to collision) is less than or equal to 3 seconds. In this mode the target side will flash the LED on that side and the audible beeping will go off.

This mode was the one I experienced the least, and it again never caught me unaware when it happened. I was always well aware of a target closing on me from behind. Again riding habits played the largest part of why I often didn’t see this mode going off. When I am riding I avoid being in vulnerable spots, I keep my speed with the fastest segment of traffic, and rarely encountered situations when that velocity gap would trigger the ThirdEYE by meeting the software condition of a TTC of 3 secs or less.

For me I found this to be the least intuitive warning, and the one that had me trying to decide if this safety device was useful for me.

Rear Collission Warning (RCW)

This mode will detect targets in a range from 0.2m to 50 m directly behind the bike when TTC (Time to collision) is less than or equal to 3 seconds. In this mode both LEDs flash and the audible beeping will go off.

Overall I didn’t have too many of these happen. Occasionally when stopped and someone was a bit aggressive with their braking behind me it would go off. This again mostly didn’t give me the information I didn’t already have, but a couple of times it did. Many of us have our phones mounted on our bars, and if I was stopped and looking down and it went off, I did appreciate that info.

What I came to want though, was what I would call a creep mode. If the system could tell me that the car stopped behind me was creeping up on me because they were not paying attention. That would be very useful. We all tend to relax when everyone around us is also at a standstill. Knowing that my rear tire was about to get bumped would be an excellent addition to the RCW software.

Final Verdict on the INNOVV ThirdEYE BSD System

There is no arguing that Innovv makes a quality product. The fit and finish are top-notch, and the installation was a breeze with all the supplied parts. I would never choose the dashboard display, the mirrors are where I am already looking, so having to look down to see what the beep is for just doesn’t suit me.

The ThirdEYE performed as advertised, and I cannot fault it there. It just leaves this rider wondering if “I” need it. No rider aid should ever be a replacement for riding skills, this is the nugget with which everyone is holding up as the reason to not bother with the ThirdEYE. If you check your God-like skill set at the door beside your ego, and simply look at what this product is providing, I feel it certainly has merit, and clearly manufacturers are agreeing, as similar systems are beginning to show up on premium bikes.

My plan for the upcoming riding season is to move the ThirdEYE to my Goldwing. When I am riding that bike I tend to often be riding with a passenger. The physical size of the bike adds blindspots, and I may just find it more useful on that style of ride.

Final thought? It is not exactly an expensive add-on at $300, and it does work well. Will the sport bike crowd be clamoring for it, not likely. But touring, cruiser, and ADV riders should have a look.

Room for Improvement

A fourth mode that senses the car creeping close to my back tire while stopped would be amazing.

Favorite Aspects

Fit and finish are excellent

Great Price

Simple to install and a complete set of install parts included

Love the mute button

Overall: 93%

Specs

Manufacturer: Innovv Tech

Review Date: Sept 2023

Important Links/Where to Buy