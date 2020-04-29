Indian Teases the FTR Carbon

It’s Coming May 1

On May 1, Indian will reveal the FTR Carbon. The upcoming new version of the motorcycle was recently teased on Indian’s YouTube channel. It was touted as the closest thing to the champion flat track racing bike. This would suggest to me that it will be fully decked out in carbon fiber and full of high-spec suspension, brakes, and just about everything else.

The teaser video doesn’t reveal much, but the bike will have a carbon fiber tank. That much you can see in the video. What else will come is unclear. The actual FTR 750 racing bike is the one that shows up the most in the teaser. Indian is clearly trying to show that the new FTR Carbon will be a true high-performance machine.

It would be cool if Indian had essentially made an FTR 750 for the road. I think it’s more likely, though that the company took the FTR 1200 and then put it on an extreme diet stripping some pounds from the base model’s curb weight through the use of carbon fiber and other lighter-weight materials. You can check out the full video below, and on May 1 the bike will be revealed.