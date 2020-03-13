Indian Motorcycle Teases Another Jack Daniel’s Collaboration

Whiskey and Bikes

Indian Motorcycle announced its fifth collaboration motorcycle with the whiskey maker Jack Daniels. The company will reveal a new limited-edition motorcycle at the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. It is unclear exactly what the new bike will be but some teaser images released by the company showcase some specifics.

The company showcased two teaser images. The first was of the air-cleaner badge. It is clear from this image that the bike will have the Thunder Stroke 116 cubic inch engine. You can see a bit more detail in another image, too (included below), and Motorcycle News pointed out that it looks like the bike will be a Chieftain model.

The images suggest the bike will get a black and grey paint job with some rose accents. This would also seem to make sense based on the previous Indian and Jack Daniels collaborations. The companies have gone with a dark, smokey look for the previous bikes.

It’s unclear how many models will be made. They will certainly appear in the U.S. but Harley may send a couple hundred abroad. The price tag has not yet been announced either. I’ll keep an eye out for more information.