Indian Motorcycle Shows Off the 5th Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Motorcycle

Number Five’s the Charm?

Indian Motorcycle and Jack Daniels have teamed up before. It’s a bit odd to see a motorcycle company and a booze company work together because you should never drink and ride, but the customer base for both companies is likely the same, so I guess it makes sense. This is the fifth year that Indian has teamed up with Jack Daniels to make a limited-edition motorcycle.

Indian partnered with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles to have this new limited-edition motorcycle crafted like a special bottle of Gentleman’s Jack, which served as the inspiration for the build this year. The result is the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse.

The bike has elements that are supposed to mirror the famous whiskey. It offers Whiskey Pearl paint scheme and oakwood accents. Only 107 of these bikes will be produced globally. The bikes get some unique equipment, a lot of it actually. The highlights are the new LED Pathfinder headlight, Pathfinder S LED running lights (which adjust according to the lean angle of the bike), ClimaCommand Rogue heated and cooled seat and the latest edition of the Ride Command infotainment system with Apple CarPlay.

“We are honored to continue our relationship with Jack Daniel’s and Klock Werks and are excited to again celebrate American craftsmanship and ingenuity through this collaboration of three iconic American brands,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse is our most premium touring motorcycle and, much like Gentleman Jack, represents the ultimate commitment to quality and craftsmanship, while offering the widest range of premium features and riding technology.”

Personally, I find these special-edition bikes to be kind of hokey, but I can’t deny that the bike is a well-made and well-appointed machine. That said, I certainly don’t want to be repping Indian and Jack Daniels everywhere I ride, especially at $38,999, which is the price tag for these.