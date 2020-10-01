IMS Brings a New Show Format Boasting Outdoor Fun for Everyone

I Guess You Could Say This Is Coachella for Motorcycles

Progressive International Motorcycle Shows is bringing us a breath of fresh air with IMS Outdoor shows so we can all finally get out of the house and connect over the things we love – motorcycles!

Instead of putting a halt to their near 40-year ironman streak, they have decided to put together a new show format for the summer of 2021 after a 5-year planning process.

Get ready to book off some days in your calendar, IMS Outdoors is here to save the day.

Ditching their previous convention center show style, they are aiming to create a festival atmosphere in next year’s tour across multiple US cities. If you arent familiar with IMS, it’s a hub for powersport brands to showcase new products and host events for enthusiasts to get involved with the brands they love.

It’s not just a motorcycle show; IMS features dirtbikes, cruisers, scooters, ATV’s, electric bicycles, and anything overland or street related.

In the previous years, they featured ‘Discover The Ride‘, an initiative geared towards new riders of all ages to get involved and learn riding basics from expert instructors. I could imagine this outdoor format will be far more welcoming to this feature of the show, as there will be far more space to set up their new rider course.

They claim this “festival” will be far more interactive than the years prior, which is great news for attendees looking to get more hands-on experience with the products they are most interested in.

Locations and dates will be announced in December, and if you’re looking for more information on the show feel free to visit their website.