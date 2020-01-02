Husqvarna Will Add Norden 501, 401, and 250

Plenty of Adventure to be Had

The Husqvarna Norden 901 is one of the better-looking concept bikes to come out of EICMA. The bike was pretty quickly signed off on as a production model and will be coming to Husky showrooms soon enough. Now, according to ADVPulse, it seems that Husqvarna will continue to expand that model line. Documents show spaces for three more models, the Norden 501, 401, and 250.

The 501 and 401 showed up on some official documents that ADVPulse was able to find. There were no images floating around to show what these bikes looked like, but you can bet they’ll look essentially like the 901 but shrunken a bit. The 501 will get KTM’s 490 parallel-twin engine. The 401 will get the engine from the KTM 390 Adventure.

An investor report also showed that Husky will do a 250 adventure bike. This bike will probably be focused on the Asian markets with a special focus on India. These bikes will probably come out after the Norden 901. I would expect that one to hit the market first and then Husky will expand down the line. The ADV market gets ever more crowded.