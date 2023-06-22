Hundreds of Riders Are Proposing with Cardo Systems

When it comes to popping the question, I’ve seen the use of everything from a turtle to a wobbly knee… but this is a seriously cute idea.
According to recent coverage from Superbike News, Cardo Systems has logged over 250 riders using their comm systems to propose to their beloved. These stats come on the heels of a nice docket of percentages from over 18,000 people that gave us an idea of what everybody’s doing with their comm devices on the daily.
Here are just a few of the figures:
- Almost 60% of Cardo users prefer full-face lids (second only to modular)
- 44% of Cardo users ride adventure/touring motorcycles
- 45% of Cardo users choose over 476 miles/766 km when plotting their next yoink-happy vacay
- More than 50% of Cardo users have used a comm for 3+ years
- Around 71% of Cardo users chose Cardo as their first comm system
- Over 50% of Cardo users listen to music
- 17% hum along
- 44% sing along
- 17% break out the moves
- Most Cardo users ride with more than 3 riders (up to 15!)
With our riders hailing from over 114 different countries (and most finding Valentino Rossi to be their favorite Powersports celeb, followed by Marc Marquez and ‘King of Cool’ Steve McQueen), we can’t wait to hear what you guys are up to with your own comms.