Honda Shuts Down Rumors of Going Public with New Electric Motorcycle Strategy

Remember when Honda had everyone’s jaws dropped in a big announcement stating that they had 10 electric bikes in the pipeline, that they’d be dropping into our industry by 2025, four of which would be larger, ‘fun EV’ models?

Well, that news came with a bit of gossip that the Japanese marque was thinking of going public with their new electric bike business – and as of this week, we now have a definite answer from the company themselves (via Reuters):

“Electrification is a long road, and we are discussing a variety of options without excluding anything from consideration,” explains Honda in a statement.

Honda’s CB. Media sourced from Clean Technica.

“However, we have no plan to separate the electric two-wheeler business into a new business unit to be listed on a stock exchange.”

Currently, we have a magnifying glass on the following three points:

That Honda wants to sell 1 million bikes in the next five years and 3.5 million by 2030. Of the 10 bikes, four will be bigger and built for ‘fun’ (read: torque) Any (or all) of these bikes will probably be heavier, and likely be more expensive even than the brand admits they want the machines to be.

Honda e:Technology – the logo. Media sourced from Honda News.

With EICMA around the corner, we’re waiting to see what some of these beauties look like – do you think some of them will be in Fiera Milano this year?

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.