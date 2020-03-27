Honda Reveals the CB-F Concept

A Great-Looking Motorcycle

Honda held a virtual motorcycle show, giving people a look at its lineup and some future bikes for the brand. One of the motorcycles it showcased was the Honda CB-F Concept motorcycle. The bike was planned to be revealed at the 38th Osaka Motorcycle Show, but that was canceled due to the Coronavirus.

The CB-F Concept features a 998cc inline four-cylinder engine and some retro styling, taking cues from the lat 1970s and early 1980s CB900F. The gas tank has a somewhat boxy design to it and the tail section looks like one large piece that connects with the tank in a near-seamless fashion. The seat is a single-piece and it looks pretty comfy to me.

The motorcycle blends modern technology and the early 1980s styling really well. You can see a modern single rear shock and a floating tail design. It’s a blend of this new-and-old styling that makes the concept so charming. The bike doesn’t really look like much of a concept. Pop some turn signals and mirrors on this bad boy and it’s ready for production. At least it looks that way to me. If Honda chooses to make this, I could see it being a hit with the right crowd of folks, but it really depends on a variety of factors, including performance and price.