Honda: Meet the All-New XR150L

Honda has just punted out a new machine for her masses; as of today, the XR150L is an all-new dual-sport motorcycle targeting the “value-focussed customer” – and the thing is available at a stunning $2,971, ranking her “the industry’s lowest price for a full-size dual-sport motorcycle.”

Obviously, records aren’t everything, so let’s see what kind of value Honda’s given us for the view.

According to Honda’s recent press release, the XR150L features upright, natural ergonomics, a 12L tank capacity, and a 129kg curb weight – all singing to the tune of 149.2 pretty cc’s, with the XR150L’s air-cooled single-cylinder punting out 12.14hp @ 7750rpm (and a charming 12.5Nm of torque @ 6000rpm).

Honda’s all-new 2023 XR150L. Media sourced from Honda.

Suspension (7.1” at the front and 5.9” at the rear) is carried out in the form of a conventional fork and a single shock, while stopping duties are performed by a single hydraulic caliper (240mm disc) at the front and a 110mm drum at the back.

“The MX-inspired shrouds and front fender take after the CRF Performance line, while the modern headlight styling adds an aggressive look to the front end,” continues the release.

“An included rear rack provides convenient cargo space for luggage and supplies.”

With full-size wheels (19” front, 17” rear) rolling this bad boy out into anything you can think of, we’ll be interested to see how the XR150L integrates into the Powersports industry proper.

… It helps that Honda made a “Dual Sport Tank Bag, Dual Sport Saddle Bags, Handguards, a Skid Plate and a 12V Accessory Socket” to go along for a bit extra.

What do you think of the XR150L?