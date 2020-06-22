Honda Grazia 125 Scooter Is Coming to India

It’s BS6 Compliant

Honda teased a new Grazia 125 scooter recently, according to BikeWale, and I have to say it looks pretty darned cool. I’m an unabashed fan of scooters (especially 125cc ones), and I’d love to see the new Honda Grazia reach North America, though I think that could be unlikely. Anyway, the riders in India have a good scooter coming.

The bike will be a BS6-compliant model and feature a 124cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. It’s likely the same engine in the Activa 125, which I’ve heard is top-notch. You get about eight horsepower out of the thing, so that should be plenty to scoot your from place to place.

The styling of the scooter has been updated, but it’s not all clear. You get a good look at the headlight and the silhouette of the bike, but not a really clear look at the scooter overall. There are also two small digital displays for instrumentation. Honda showcased that well in the teaser. Judging by the Tron-like music and overall vibe to the teaser, Honda has likely gone in on the futuristic styling, which I’m all for on this bike. Pricing has not yet been announced, but it should be reasonable.