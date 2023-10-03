Honda Founds “World’s Best Honda Motorcycle Technician” Contest

There’s something decidedly wholesome about a company rewarding their employees for a job well done – and what better way to create an incentive to be the best of the best than by giving someone the title of “World’s Best Honda Motorcycle Technician?”

Honda’s recent press release tells us that the contest will begin on October 8th at the Honda Technical College Kanto (Fujimino-shi, Saitama Prefecture), to be held every four years. Out of Big Red’s 89,000-or-so service staff members, a mere 23 were chosen to carry forward to the global finals “after winning competitions held by sales companies in their respective countries and regions.”

So what does the ideal Honda service tech look like?

A Honda Motorcycle Technician. Media sourced from Pinterest.

Know-how in mechanisms and maintenance – aka, “accuracy and speed in the inspection, diagnosis, and repair of motorcycles” – is a must, with the following categories critiqued:

Disassembly

Assembly

Measurement

Adjustment

Diagnosis

Repair

Inspection Completion

“Using the correct knowledge, skills, and processes required by service staff” is key, so whoever takes the crown will be the penultimate service tech. Looking forward to seeing who takes first place!

A motorcycle technician. Media sourced from the Universal Technical Institute (UTI).

Here’s a little quote from Honda’s Managing Executive Officer & Chief Officer:

Currently, Honda dealerships around the world receive more than 140 million service visits per year, and improving the technical skills of the service staff that support these visits is more important than ever. Through this contest, we will continue to work for further improvement of customer satisfaction around the world by sharing our service philosophy of making our customers happy.” – Noriaki Abe, Managing Executive Officer & Chief Officer of Motorcycle and Power Products Operations (Honda Motorcycles)

What do you think of Honda’s new contest?