Hero Revealed Its First Electric Motorcycle

A True Electric Hero?

The motorcycle company Hero now has a new electric motorcycle called the AE-47. The motorcycle looks really good honestly, though it is not likely something that we’ll see here in North America. The bike features a hub-mounted motor and has a pretty good range.

According to CarAndBike, the AE-47 has a 4kW motor and a 3.5kWh lithium-ion battery. The motorcycle isn’t made for long-distance travel or high-speed travel. The bike will do 74.5 miles in eco mode and in power mode, it is capable of 53 miles of range. When it comes to top speed, the bike can sprint to 52 mph, but it takes a little while to get there. Going from 0 to about 37 mph takes a full 9 seconds.

When it comes to other features of the bike, you’re looking at a digital instrument cluster, keyless access, mobile charger, walk assist, reverse and a special app for the bike. This motorcycle might work in urban environments, but I don’t see it being a huge hit. In the right market, though, I can see it making sense as an alternative to the many electric scooters out there.