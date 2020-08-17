Here’s the New Benelli Leoncino 250

Good-Looking Small Bike

Small bikes aren’t just for beginners anymore. There are more of them now than in past years, and the new Benelli Leoncino 250 is another example. It was recently revealed, according to BikeWale.

The bike was launched in China (a Chinese company owns Benelli). When it comes to the U.S.—if it does—it will likely be around $3,000. The bike comes with a 250cc single-cylinder engine that spits out 27 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque. The bike also gets a tubular steel trellis frame, 41mm inverted front forks, and some fancy color schemes, which should make it stand out on the road.

The bike does a good job of blending classic styling with modern, though it leans more on the modern side of things. There’s a unique silver with pink wheels and pink accents color scheme that you can buy. The motorcycle has full LED taillights and a fully digital instrument cluster.

The bike should have responsive handling and be a fun little machine to ride around ABS comes standard and it has disc brakes up-front and in the rear, so this little bike should stop well, too. Overall it looks like a good bike. It’s not in North America yet, but it will likely come in the future.