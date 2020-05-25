Here are Spy Shots of an Early Bimota KB4 Prototype

Far From Finished, but Still Cool

I reported not long ago about the KB4 retro sportbike that Bimota is working on. There have been renderings and then some blurry teasers. Well, now some spy shots have emerged thanks to the good folks at Motociclismo who appear to have gotten them from the Japanese publication Young Machine. The publication shared some shots of the bike refueling.

The motorcycle is clearly based on the Ninja 1000SX, but there is no denying that the motorcycle is unique. The bodywork, frame, swing arm, and fuel tank seem to be unique. There’s also a single round headlight, which looks very cool in the small fairing. Overall, the bike looks good even in its dull flat black paint and obviously unfinished form.

There isn’t anything confirmed about what’s happening in terms of technical data. The bike is based on the Ninja 1000SX, which means it’ll get a four-cylinder engine. The bike spotted sported the same exhaust as the production Ninja, but I’m sure that’s not going to stay. This is an early prototype of the KB4, and it will likely get upgrades to the Ninja’s powertrain. Additionally, Motociclismo said that the bike should get Ohlins suspension, next-generation electronics, and all the features of a modern sportbike.

I’m actually really excited about this bike and what Bimota is doing in general. It’s neat to see the brand crafting new stuff with the help of Kawasaki, and the KB4 might be at the top of my list when it comes out.