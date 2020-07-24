Hedon Wheels And Waves Anniversary Helmet

Celebrating the Homecoming

The Wheels and Waves event is going back to its home of Biarritz, France. That is where the event started. Because of this homecoming, the event organizers reached out to Hedon Helmets to have a special lid made for the occasion.

For those who don’t know about Wheels and Waves, it’s a French motorcycle and surf lifestyle event that caters to everything awesome. The event has been traveling around but now it’s back in Biarritz, France where it began, and that’s why this helmet is a big deal.

The helmet crafted by Hedon is an open face with a removable peak. The helmet has some classic style and retro color schemes (white, red, black, or all three) with the number 20 and the Wheels and Waves logo placed on the side in some fancy script.

The helmet offers protection thanks to a fiberglass and carbon fiber composite shell. There’s also a natural calf leather trim and lining. The hardware on the helmet is anodized steel with a brass finish. It comes ECE 22.05 and DOT-certified and has a starting price of $519. Get the special color combo and it’ll run you $617.