Harley-Davidson’s Street Bob 114 Joins The 2021 Model Range

Out With the Old, In With the New

I just made an article about KTM ditching the 790 model and bumping up the displacement for the 2021 model year, and it appears as though other OEMs have taken note of this philosophy (just kidding, it’s only a coincidence); Harley-Davidson has taken their Street Bob from 107 ci to 114 ci for this year.

The new Street Bob 114 takes the original displacement from 1753cc and brings it up to a total of 1868cc for this year. As we all know with displacement, the power obviously got a kick-in-the-nuts in the process and the bike now produces 92bhp instead of the previous 85. The bike also managed to gain 10 lb-ft of torque in the process to bring the total figure up to 115 lb-ft.

Beyond the new Street Bob 114, other small changes have made their way to Harley’s Softtail lineup of motorcycles. The Fat Boy 114 gets an LED lighting upgrade along with polished chrome accents; and the Low Rider, Delux, and FXDR models have all been completely dropped by H-D and will not return for 2021.

Harley’s refined 2021 lineup will be complemented with some new accessories available for their motorcycles such as aftermarket Screaming Eagle pipes, engine and tuning kits, heated and cooled seats, audio upgrades, LED lighting, and a vibration-resistant phone holder.

H-D has also cemented its plans for the CVO lineup with the Street Glide, Road Glide, Tri-Glide, and Limited all comfortably living in the 2021 lineup with Harley’s 117ci CVO engine and every feature the company has to offer.

Pricing and availability to come in the near future, so stay tuned!