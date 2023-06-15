Harley-Davidson Reveals New Photos of X440

A little while ago, Harley-Davidson’s newest project with Hero Motocorp broke cover to a mild smattering of applause. Here was one of the smallest machines the company had made in a few generations, and it seemed like the bike would be an ideal contender for beginner riders. Now, thanks to The Financial Express, we get an even closer look at their newest middleweight roadster.

Do these New Photos Show Anything Different About the X440?

The newest view of Harley-Davidson’s X440, co-developed and built by Hero Motocorp. Media sourced from The Financial Express.

Well… if you were thinking “Harley X Hero” would be on the bike’s badging, then yes.

We know for a fact that the X440 was co-developed (and built) with Hero Motocorp, that Harley-Davidson’s partnership with Hero has long-term investments in the expansion of both brands.

Despite Hero playing a sizeable part in the forming of the X440, there is no visible evidence of Hero’s involvement on the bike itself. The recently-released pictures show the X440 sporting “Harley-Davidson” on the tank-side label, with a further squint affording the words “Harley Davidson” on the DRL LED strip.

Apart from Harley ensuring everything looks like it’s from Harley, things have more or less stayed the same.

What Are the Current Estimated Power Specs for the Harley-Davidson X440?

We’re anticipating the July 4 debut to give us a better idea of what’s powering the machine, but for now, we’re assuming from multiple sources (Visordown, Mashable) that the Harley-Davidson X440 will show off the following estimated specs:

Engine

Type: Single-Cylinder

Displacement: ~440cc

Horsepower: ~22-33hp

Torque: ~27-35Nm

*potential redline @ 8,000rpm*

Wheels

Alloy rims

17” Front

18” Rear

Brakes

Byre, single-disc

Electronics

*Potential for Bluetooth Connectivity*

Other

Neutral seating position

USD fork

Dual-Channel ABS

Flat, wide handlebar

LED Lights

Round Indicators

~TFT Dash

Why Do We Care About the Harley-Davidson X440?

As previously stated by Hero Motocorp’s CEO, the company is revving to get more bikes across the Atlantic and into Western markets. If Hero is truly aiming for more bikes in America, I’d be hard-pressed to find a better motorcycle that Harley could plop their newbies on.