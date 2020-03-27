Harley-Davidson Announces Screamin’ Eagle Kits

For 2017 or Later Touring Models

Harley-Davidson recently announced the new Screamin’ Eagle products for your 2017 and later HD touring models. These High-flow exhaust kits, performance cams, Screaming Eagle engine and comprehensive line of upgrades are designed to make your Harley even more bad-ass than it currently is. Here’s a look at what’s available.

Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Engine Stage IV Kit 114 CU or 117CI to 131CI

This kit is designed to deliver maximum horsepower all the way up to the top of the rev counter. It’s the largest bolt-on engine upgrade to any Milwaukee-Eight motor. It’ll take 114CI and 117CI engines up to 131CI and deliver 131 lb-ft of torque and 121 hp.

Here’s what’s in the kit:

Screamin’ Eagle CNC Ported Cylinder Head with CNC machined chamber and 1mm larger valves than the previous generation

131 Stage IV Timer cover

SE8-517 High-Lift Cam

Forged High Compression Pistons

Screamin’ Eagle High-Performance Cam Bearing

Screamin’ Eagle High-Performance Tappets

Screamin’ Eagle 4.31″ Steel Sleeve Cylinders

Screamin’ Eagle 64mm Throttle Body and Cast Manifold

Screamin’ Eagle High Flow Injectors (5.5 g/sec)

Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Engine Stage IV Kit 107CI to 128CI

This kit is also focused on giving the Milwaukee-Eight all the power you crave. It’s for the 107CI engine and will take the displacement up to 128CI. Once the kit is installed the engine will make 126 lb-ft of torque 121 hp.

Here’s what’s in the kit:

Screamin’ Eagle CNC Ported Cylinder Head with CNC machined chamber and 1mm larger valves than the previous generation

128 Stage IV Timer cover

SE8-517 High-Lift Cam

Forged High Compression Pistons

Screamin’ Eagle High-Performance Cam Bearing

Screamin’ Eagle High-Performance Tappets

Screamin’ Eagle 4.31″ Steel Sleeve Cylinders

Screamin’ Eagle 64mm Throttle Body and Cast Manifold

Screamin’ Eagle High Flow Injectors (5.5 g/sec)

More info about these kits can be found at Harley-Davidson’s website or you can go into your local Harley dealer. Both are also compliant with emissions standards in every state but California.