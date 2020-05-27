Harley and Jason Momoa Team Up for the ALL IN Challenge

You Can Win a New Harley

Jason Momoa is a Harley-Davidson fan, so it makes sense that the two would pair up. Fanatics founder Michael Rubin challenged the company to do an All IN sweepstakes challenge to help make a positive impact during the COVID-19 pandemic and the rough economic period that has resulted from it.

The ALL IN Challenge is an online fundraising platform that encourages fans to make a donation to enter to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The proceeds will go to supporting various charities, including Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.

Where Momoa and Harley come in is with a brand new Harley-Davidson motorcycle of the winner’s choice, some new Harley gear, and a ride with Momoa in California. So, it’s simple. You donate some money and have a chance at winning a new bike, gear, and a ride with a motorcycling celebrity.

For the official rules and to learn more, you can check out the ALL IN Challenge. Harley has also been shouting from the rooftops about the other ways it’s supporting communities around the country during this difficult time. If you want to learn more about the company’s efforts, check out what it’s doing by clicking here.