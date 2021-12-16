Happy Days: Richard Rawlings Buys Fonzie’s Motorcycle for $230K

“You know what your problem is, Richie?…You’re a nice guy.”

Our favourite Gas Monkey Garage owner has just forked over a hefty wad of green for Fonzie’s iconic 1949 Triumph Trophy 500 from the hit show “Happy Days” – and judging by the price tag, ‘bang-for-buck’ wasn’t that much of a concern.

The report from VisorDown states that the auction lot contained Henry Winkler’s memorabilia (he played Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, better known as ‘Fonzie’ or ‘The Fonz’ in TV hit show ‘Happy Days’), with the bike being a key piece of the lot.

Rawlings, “going above and beyond to secure the bike,” paid into the initial reserve of $80 – $120k, with the end result being a jaw-dropping final bid of $231,562 USD.

There’s a reason for the financial leap into the stratosphere, though.

Rawlings says that, in years gone by, he and his father (currently battling Alzheimer’s), used to spend time together by watching the show.

“Guess the news is out!”, enthuses Rawlings, confirming the purchase on social media.

“I have so many memories with my Dad watching ‘Happy Days’ and this piece of history is something that I wanted not only for me but for my Dad.”

“While my dad didn’t have a ’49 Triumph Trophy 500, he sure did think he was the Fonz! One year at my school carnival he even rode up on his Kawasaki LTD 750, leather jacket on, and set up a kissing booth. Let’s just say the PTA moms were fans of the Forth Worth Fonz that day.”

“Merry early Christmas pops!”

A helluva bike for a helluva guy.

We wish the Rawling family the best during this holiday season – in the meantime, be sure to check out other related newsies from our archives, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.