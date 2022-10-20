Gucci, Moto Guzzi & Palace: Fashion Meets Military with Limited V7

Two iconic fashion brands have collaborated in the creation of a new Limited Edition V7 Stone for Moto Guzzi – or, should we say, Moto Gucci?

The Palace Gucci Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Limited Edition, created in collaboration with Gucci and Palace Skateboards. That lady doesn’t look particularly happy, but we’re thinking the grin will come when she puts on some good gear and gets out on the road. Media sourced from RideApart.

The project in question was made possible with the addition of Italian high-end luxury fashion house Gucci, and Palace Skateboards – two marques that have already partnered up with each other for various and sundry units to devote to the vogue-happy masses.

The Palace Gucci Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Limited Edition, created in collaboration with Gucci and Palace Skateboards. Media sourced from RideApart.

For this project, Moto Guzzi’s V7 Stone has been chosen to be a part of the upcoming Palace X Gucci collection. Camo livery and matching Gucci saddlebags (and brown leather Gucci saddle, complete with the Guccissima Pattern) render a rugged, yet expensive aesthetic, while the black accoutrements make the gold V7 Stone badge and burnished Palace X Gucci logo stand out all the clearer.

The Palace Gucci Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Limited Edition, created in collaboration with Gucci and Palace Skateboards. Media sourced from RideApart.

The camo, by the way, is a Palace thing; very befitting of Guzzi’s militant past – and as for pricing, your guess is as good as ours.

She ain’t got the zero’s stuck to her yet, but we’re thinking the units will be sold out just as quickly as our eyebrows meet the good hairline for that particular figure.

The Palace Gucci Moto Guzzi Limited Edition V7 Stone (geez Louise, half the price of the bike is the name) will be “available from Vault Gucci online, as well as in several of Gucci’s official stores around the world: London, Milan, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Osaka, and Bangkok,” according to RideApart.

The Palace Gucci Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Limited Edition, created in collaboration with Gucci and Palace Skateboards. Media sourced from RideApart.

Stay tuned to see how much this thing will cost (indulge my snort, if you will), and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.