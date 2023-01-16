Globe-Trotting: Around the Earth on a Kawi

When tasked with the discovery of why humanity continues to strive for seemingly impossible feats, the answer is always the same: Because y’all can.

Perhaps that’s why a surprising amount of you have been attempting round-the-world (RTW) trips since the lockdowns of 2020 – and Team Green lover Bridget McCutchen is right up there with the best of them.

According to coverage provided by MCN, McCutchen is aiming for the title of ‘youngest RTW-tripper on a motorbike.’

Her cycling scoot of choice?

A 2020 Kawasaki Versys X-300 named “Mab” – and, get this, the current RTW record is held by British rider Henry Crew, who apparently was finished by the time he turned 23.

It’ll be a close one, folks.

“I grew up around motorcycles, but I didn’t get into them myself until I got my motorcycle license when I was 18,” McCutchen supplies.

“I bought my first bike, a Kawasaki Ninja 250 when I was 19. Before that, I was exposed to motorcycles for most of my childhood thanks to my older brothers who had them.”

Shortly after Bridget’s newfound joy on two wheels, the decision was made to attempt a full circumnavigation of the earth – with a $5000 bike budget, her brother purportedly recommended Mab as the ideal choice… but first, she needed a few tweaks.

“I designed and built my own bash plate,” adds Bridget.

“I also made my own luggage rack to fit a pair of two-gallon auxiliary gas cans that I would later discard in favor of a collapsible gas bag and a rackless luggage system from Mosko Moto [and] mounted an accessory headlight for night-time riding.”

“At the end of the day, you could do this trip on a scooter with a backpack – this is just the machine I chose, and I’m quite fond of it.”

The Kawasaki is, admittedly, a preferred upgrade from a scooter… so how long was the prep?

“From the conception of the idea to the first day I officially set off on the trip was about a year-and-a-half,” explains McCutchen.

“Most of that time I spent finding out what countries require visas, budgeting, and learning about world conflicts so that I wouldn’t run into trouble on the road.”

Curious about where Bridget and Mab are now?

