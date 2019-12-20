Gas Gas to Expand to Street Bikes Thanks to KTM Partnership

From the Dirt to the Street

Gas Gas and KTM have been partnered up for a while now and the companies will be expanding the Gas Gas lineup. The company is known for its off-road motorcycles, but now it seems that it will come out with new street models based on KTM’s platforms.

According to MoreBikes, there will be a 250cc and a couple of 800cc machines. They were on a slide during a presentation recently. That slide is shown above. The 250 and one of the 800s will be naked bikes. The other 800cc machine will be an adventure bike.

It’s unclear at this time where all these bikes will be sold. Gas Gas is a Spanish company, but KTM snatched up many of the company’s shares earlier in 2019. Gas Gas hasn’t really had a hand in street bikes, but that will now change. KTM’s Duke 250 machine is currently sold in Indian and the 790s that the company sells will be the Gas Gas 800.

Hopefully, these new motorcycles will come to multiple areas of the world, including North America. However, it could be some time before that happens. I anticipate an Asian or European rollout for these new products with global sales as the ultimate goal. It will be interesting to see where this goes.