Game Over Cycles New York-Rzeszów Wins Award at Daytona Bike Week

Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show’s Winner

Game Over Cycles makes some of the most impressive custom motorcycles out there. At the recent Daytona Bike Week, the builder won the Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show award in the Over 1000cc Custom category for its custom Harley. The bike that won is called the New York – Rzeszow Motorcycle. It was designed to express patriotism for both of the homelands of the owner. It also works as a 9/11 tribute bike.

In case you’re not familiar with the Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show, it claims to be the oldest organized custom bike show of its kind in the world. It’s been running since 1952. Whether or not that’s a fair claim to make is irrelevant, what I will say is it’s an important event.

The build is based on the 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Bob. That bike has the Harley Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. The builder used a fair number of original parts, including the engine, frame, electrics, and rear suspension. Everything else was custom. The bike took 600 hours to build. There were an additional 260 hours of CNC milling time. Game Over Cycles worked with several other artisans and craftsmen to help make this bike happen, including LFANT Design, KM Leather, Elbit, Eltom, and ArtGarage.