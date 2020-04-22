Former Royal Enfield President and BMW Group India President Rudratej Singh Dies at 46

A Blow to the Motorcycling Community

Rudratej Singh died on April 20 of cardiac arrest. He was only 46 years old, according to Bloomberg. Singh was the head of BMW Group India and had held that position since August 1, 2019. He is perhaps best known for being the former Global President of Royal Enfield. He oversaw some of the company’s impressive international growth. He was with Royal Enfield for four years.

“BMW Group India, with profound sorrow, announces the demise of Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer on April 20. The cause behind the sudden and unexpected demise is yet to be ascertained. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult period,” the company said in a statement before it had been determined that it was a cardiac arrest.

Singh’s death comes not even a month after the death of BMW Group India’s Sales Director Mihir Dayal. Dayal died of cancer earlier in April. It’s clear that BMW Group India will be hurting for leaders in the coming months with these two big losses. Arlindo Teixeira, who is the current CFO, will take over as the acting president until the company can find someone who it feels is suitable to fill the role.

Our condolences go out to Singh’s friends and family. It’s a shame to have someone like him go out so young. His legacy will live on with both BMW and Royal Enfield, and I’m sure his impact will be felt for many years to come.