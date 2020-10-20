FOR SALE: Beautiful 1947 Indian Chief

73 Years Young

Wow. There are very few words you can use to describe how beautiful this motorcycle really is. This motorcycle marks the end of World War 2, being manufactured just 2 years after the war finished. During the war, Indian dedicated their factories to supporting Allied efforts by providing ground troops with motorcycles. This 1947 Chief would be part of one of the first runs Indian produced when transitioning back to consumer motorcycle manufacturing.

This Chief features a 74ci flathead V-twin with a three-speed manual ‘suicide shifter’ that requires your left hand to operate. With this being a 73-year-old motorcycle, it comes equipped with drum brakes, girder fork, and rear plunger chocks.

The ad states that the valanced fenders and driveline cover were refinished by previous owners, along with the black painted frame giving this motorcycle a fresh and new appearance to juxtapose the hacked up original leather solo seat (very cool).

In 2010, The previous owner rebuilt the carb, speedometer, and generator and the ad states that only 20 miles of the 2000 total showing on the odometer was a result of the current owners. The transmission has been fitted with new seals and bearings along with the rebuilt engine meaning this historic motorcycle is ready for you to pull up to your next motorcycle meet.

Hagerty.ca values a ‘good condition’ 1947 Indian Chief at around $30,000. This motorcycle is for auction on bringatrailer.com with the current bid sitting at $15k USD with 2 days left remaining on the auction.