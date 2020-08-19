FOR SALE: 1982 Honda CBX Supersport

A Unique Sport Touring Machine

Are you looking for a complicated classic bike that is awesome but largely unloved? Then you need to check out this 1982 Honda CBX Supersport that’s for sale on Bring A Trailer. The bike has about 28,000 miles on the clock and appears to be in excellent condition, kitted out to be a touring machine.

Acquired by the current owner in 2009, it has been serviced consistently over the years, with a 2017 overhaul of the carburetors and master cylinder. At that time, it also got new tires. The bike comes with all recent service records and a clean Illinois title.

Walking the line between a sportbike and an all-our touring machine, the Honda CBX Supersport was a unique machine. The bike featured six-cylinders, six carburetors, 24 valves, and two overhead camshafts. It could push out more than 100 hp at the crank and should have been a dominant force on the sportbike scene when it hit in 1978. It wasn’t much of a success, though.

Honda’s CBX Supersport was designed to challenge the Kawasaki KZ1000, Suzuki GS1000, and Yamaha XS1100. I guess they thought they would win by virtue of just having more cylinders. With a higher price tag than the competition and a recession looming, Honda sold only a few of these. However, it doesn’t keep this bike from being an interesting piece, and this one for sale appears to be in excellent condition. There are six days left on the auction, and the price is already up to $5,900.