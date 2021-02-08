EV Motorcycle Consumers Will Get A U.S. Tax Credit For 2021

Savings For A Smarter Future

EV motorcycle technology isn’t exactly cheap.. The technology is still relatively new and we haven’t seen consumer-based EV motorcycles on sales floors for a decade yet. As a result, if you’re looking to hop onto the EV-train to the future expect to shell out some serious coin when compared to buying the petrol-powered counterpart.

If you happen to live in the USA, however, the federal tax credit that was originally put in place back in 2019 will see an extension into the new year of 2022.

This most likely won’t apply to bicycles with electronic assists, as the vehicle must be able to go faster than 45 mph. If you fall into this category, you will be able to get up to 10% back of your purchase price, up to $2500. Although there are many options in the ~15k range today, if you’re looking at a $20,000+ EV motorcycle, an extra $2500 off the sticker price is nothing to brush off. Especially taking into account the low cost-of-ownership when it comes to going the EV route, the money saved both upfront and over time make this tax credit extension well worth your time and money.

Sam Paschel, CEO of Zero Motorcycles (America’s leading EV motorcycle manufacturer) said in a statement: “The electric motorcycle industry is rapidly responding to our country’s need for affordable and environmentally responsible transportation, and Zero Motorcycles is excited to combine our extreme passion for motorcycles with something that benefits everyone,”

“These tax credits represent an investment in a cleaner energy future, and also effectively create jobs in the ever-growing electric vehicle industry.”