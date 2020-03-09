Envate Promises 5 Minute Charging Time

That’s About as Long as I Want to Wait

Filling up a gas tank is quick and easy. Recharging a battery … not so much. One of the biggest hurdles for electric motorcycles has been charge times. That could change. Enevate claims its batteries will be able to recharge in as little as five minutes to 75 percent. The company also claims to get 30 percent more range than traditional designs. Also, cold weather, which is an issue for most batteries, won’t affect the batteries negatively. The company claims 100 percent better cold-weather performance.

It’s important to note that these are claims from the company, and we’ve seen issues with fakery before. However, if true, it could totally change the way people look at electric cars and motorcycles. Charge times are a huge deal, and if you can charge up in about the same amount of time it takes you to fill up, many more people would consider an EV.

Honestly, for me, this is the biggest hurdle to cross. I don’t really care too much about having a crazy long-range as long as I can recharge quickly. Building the infrastructure is still obviously important—you have to have a place to charge up—but if it only takes five minutes then sign me up. Enevate has a video on its website showcasing the battery tech. I can’t embed it here, but you can check it out on the company’s website.