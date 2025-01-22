Buell and BMW Tally Up 2024 While Indian Motorcycles Issues Recalls

Included in today’s new industry tidbits:

Buell’s End-Of-Year release shows off continued expansion as development deadlines are met.

BMW also shows off new company records, with over 210,000 motorcycles sold in 2024.

Indian Motorcycles has issued a recall dealing with a false neutral on 4,926 of their Scout motorcycles.

KTM shows off their new supermoto duo, the most recent machines to be debuted since KTM hit the newsstands with the Company’s financial state.

Let’s start with Buell, shall we?

Buell Finishes 2024 with Big Plans for 2025

A view of Buell’s Super Cruiser. Media sourced from Buell.

End-Of-Year Milestone Shows Off Continued Expansion and SuperTouring Updates

Buell Motorcycles has been showing off some very pretty machines as of late – and the team’s efforts are now realized in the brand’s 2024 EOY statement.

According to the new “End-Of-Year Milestone” published on Buell’s website this past weekend, Buell is continuing expansion into markets across the water for the new year! Here’s the release, quoted verbatim:

“Priority has also been focused on increasing product availability and accessibility in Canadian markets, with plans currently underway to explore brand support and expansion in the UK, Australia, Germany, and more in the coming years.” – Buell Motorcycles press release, published January 17, 2025 ( Buell Motorcycles )

These plans come alongside confirmation that Buell is on track to release their main trending machine – the Super Cruiser – by the end of 2025. Currently, American and Canadian riders have access to two machines in their lineup: The Hammerhead 1190 and the 1190SX, b oth of which have been renewed for 2025 with new colorways.

In addition to the Super Cruiser, Buell has also been working on revealing the initial prototype for its touring bike, the SuperTouring. Given that the Super Cruiser’s development carried the bike through three phases of prototypes, we are almost certain that the SuperTouring will go through similar levels of development before the production-intent bike is released to our communities.

Want to get a hold of a Buell bike but not sure where to go?

According to its release, Buell has established new dealer partnerships in several states, and celebrates 54 locations across America, with the brand’s EOY Milestones release projecting to have over 100 dealer partnerships established by the end of 2025.

You can read Buell’s 2024 EOY Milestones press release here:

BMW Reveals New R 18, Reports Record Motorcycle Sales in 2024

A view of BMW’s R 18. Media sourced from BMW Motorrad.

Over 210,000 Bikes Sold Worldwide

The last time we chatted about BMW, the company was on the cusp of updating its R 18; now, we are happy to say that the thing is finally out to complement the brand’s new record in motorcycle sales.

According to the brand’s press release (published to Roadracing World), BMW Motorrad sold 210,408 across the good globe in 2024. This is the most bikes that BMW has ever sold, period – and that’s not all.

Top bikes to win the largest sales stats purportedly included the following models:

R 1300 GS

R 1250 GS

R 1300 GS Adventure

R 1250 GS Adventure

The above list made up 68,000 new motorcycles sold; that’s a stunning third of BMW’s global sales figures overall – and coming in hot to total an additional 40,890 units sold were BMW’s F-series.

Third place was held by the S-1000 series, with the main countries to hand over bills in the name of Bavarian zoomies being Europe, the US, and Asia.

BMW anticipated strong growth in 2025, a quality we have already been anticipating thanks to yesterday’s debut of BMW’s new R 18. Motorsport Newswire tells us that this new update to BMW’s Big Boxer cruiser family touts more torque, a fresh set of ergonomics, and new visuals to boot.

Want to get your hands on BMW’s newest bike? You’ll be digging out $15,395 before tax AND destination – though the model will certainly jazz up the ol garage enough to be worth the while.

Here’s an additional list of the R 18’s features:

BMW R 18 FAMILY: NEW FEATURES

Increase of 4 lb-ft. of torque to 120 lb-ft for all R 18 models.

Euro 5+ emissions compliance for all R 18 models.

BMW R 18

New front and rear fenders.

New 18-inch rear wheel (replaces 16-inch wheel).

New seven double-spoke wheel design.

New side covers with more pronounced contours.

New “rough look” finish to uncovered front forks.

New round design muffler (replaces fishtail muffler)

New recontoured seat with more, softer padding.

New seat release push button hidden under seat cover.

New rear shock retuned for more comfort.

New USB-C charging socket.

New Style Blacked Out equipment option.

BMW R 18 Classic

New front fender from R 18 B.

New 19-inch front wheel (previously 16-inch).

New side covers with more pronounced contours.

New USB-C charging socket.

New Style Blacked Out equipment option.

BMW R 18 Roctane

New optional Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic paint finish.

New optional body color covers.

New Dark Chrome finish for pushrod tubes, airbox cover, and inner headlight ring.

BMW R 18 B

New favorites button for quick access.

New Style Blacked Out equipment option.

New optional body color covers.

New Option 719 Black Pearl with Dark Chrome pushrod tubes and airbox cover.

BMW R 18 Transcontinental

New favorites button for quick access.

New standard Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic with Dark Chrome pushrod tubes and airbox cover.

You can read more about BMW’s record motorcycle sales in 2024 and the Brand’s new R 18 here:

Indian Motorcycle Recalls 2025 Scouts

A view of Indian’s 2025 101 Scout. Media sourced from Indian Motorcycles.

“Some Models May Falsley Indicate an Incorrect Gear”

It’s never fun when things go wonky on our torquey, two-wheeled chariot of choice; in Indian Motorcycles’ case, this recent recall comes right on the heels of an exciting MY2025 reveal… which we would chat about here, only the embargo doesn’t lift until tomorrow. 🙁

More on that bit of juiciness next week; in the meantime, we get to rip open a recall from NHTSA detailing that some of Indian’s bikes like to show they’re in neutral when, in fact, they are not.

According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Indian has issued a recent recall for certain 2025 Scout and Scout Sixty motorcycles. Affected machines total 4,926 bikes of the following year and model types:

2025 Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

2025 Indian Scout Bobber

2025 Indian Scout Bobber Limited with Technology Package

2025 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Limited

2025 Indian Scout Bobber Limited

2025 Indian Scout Classic

2025 Indian Scout Classic Limited

2025 Indian Scout Classic Limited with Technology Package

2025 Indian Scout Sixty Classic

2025 Indian Scout Sixty Classic Limited

2025 Indian 101 Scout

2025 Indian Sport Scout

2025 Indian Sport Scout Limited

2025 Indian Sport Scout Sixty

2025 Indian Sport Scout Limited with Technology Package

2025 Indian Sport Scout Sixty Limited with Technology Package

2025 Indian Super Scout Sixty Limited with Technology Package

According to the recall notice, the issue happens to be a software issue that can cause the gear position display to falsely indicate that the motorcycle is in neutral, with dangers cited as including the cause of “unintended movement, increasing the risk of a crash of serious injury.”

We’re told that Indian is working on a software update to fix the issue; in the meantime, all affected bikers will be contacted and dealers will be given instructions on how to reflash the ECM software in the affected Scouts.

Here are the planned notification dates:

PLANNED DEALER NOTIFICATION DATE: Jan 23, 2025

PLANNED OWNER NOTIFICATION DATE: Jan 30, 2025

In the event that you’re unsure you’re affected, Indian has sent us all a list of instructions on how to use your bike between now and reparation dates:

Straddle the motorcycle and bring it to the fully upright position. Retract the sidestand. Move the engine stop/run switch to the RUN position. Shift the transmission to neutral. Apply the front brakes. Disengage the clutch (pull the clutch lever fully toward the handlebar). Start the engine.

Indian’s Recall Number for this issue is I-24-11. You can read more about the recall (and Indian’s letter to their riders) here:

KTM and the 390 SMC R

A view of KTM’s 2025 390 SMC R. Media sourced from KTM.

Team Orange’s Transformation Era Hooner

A little while ago, KTM took to the newsstands with the news that there was a lot of debt to consolidate (roughly $2 billion US dollars), a lineup of KTM workers to pay, and roughly 300,000 unsold motorcycles to sell (via iMotorbike).

The company’s financial woes were rumored to have begun when market demand was overridden by KTM’s impressive bike production volumes, which outstripped both the average fun-money limit and market demand. Simply put, KTM was establishing a fantastic reputation in the moto industry, but they were also making bikes faster than riders were buying them.

Naturally, the best course of action amidst frozen wages and company restructuring was to ensure that money continued flowing; to this effect, we introduce KTM’s newest beasties: A 2025 supermoto duo christened the 2025 390 SCM R and 2025 125 SMC R.

According to BikeEXIF, both of KTM’s new bikes now join KTM’s hyper-trendy 690 SMC R, with perks including LED lighting and a nifty 4.2-inch TFT screen allowing menial creature comforts such as music, incoming calls, and a turn-by-turn nav system.

Here are the model-specific features for each bike:

2025 KTM 390 SMC R:

Engine & Transmission:

Design: 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine

Displacement: 398.7 cm³

Bore: 89 mm

Stroke: 64 mm

Compression Ratio: 12.6

Power: 44 hp (and 39 Nm of torque)

Top Speed: 90mph

Cooling: Liquid cooled

Fuel System: Bosch EFI (46 mm throttle body)

EMS: Bosch EMS with RBW

Lubrication: Wet sump

Clutch: PASC slipper clutch, mechanically operated

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary Drive: 86:33

Secondary Gear Ratio: 48:14

Starter: Electric starter

Chassis:

Frame: Steel trellis frame, powder coated

Rear Subframe: Steel trellis frame, powder coated

Wheelbase: 1453 mm

Steering Head Angle: 63.1°

Suspension:

Front Suspension: WP APEX 43

Rear Suspension: WP APEX Split Piston

Brakes:

Front Brake: 320 mm disc

Rear Brake: 240 mm disc

Wheels:

Wheels: Spoked wheels with aluminum rims, 2 x 17″ (front), 4 x 17″ (rear)

Tires: 110/70 (front), 150/60 (rear)

Other:

Chain: 520 X-Ring

Handlebar: Aluminum

Weight (without fuel): 154 kg

Switchable rider modes

Avaiulable in two colors, Orange and Black.

2025 KTM 125 SMC R

Engine:

125cc single-cylinder

Power: 15 hp (11.5 Nm of torque)

Chassis:

Lightweight chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame

Suspension:

WP APEX suspension (non-adjustable front, preload adjustable rear)

Brakes:

Bybre brakes with 320mm front disc and 240mm rear disc

Tyres:

Michelin Power 6 tires

Weight:

145-147 kg

On top of all of the above, KTM’s prices these two babies VERY reasonably; riders can expect to fork over a mere $5,499 for the 2025 390 SMC R, while KTM’s new 2025 125 SMC R is almost certainly priced less, though availability doesn’t appear to be in American markets.

You can read more about KTM’s new 2025 390 SMC R here: