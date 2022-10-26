Electric Motorcycles Add Versatility to Police Enforcement

What would be your machine of choice if you were part of a police force?

Would you choose a range-happy FLHP Police Road King – perhaps a stylin’ Sportster Iron 883?

Zero Motorcycles is betting there’s room for an emission-free scoot int he ranks – which is likely why we are seeing more EV machines in officers’ hands these days.

Take this recent donation to the Souderton Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania, for example.

A DS/RP model from Zero Motorcycles. Media sourced from the Reporter Online.

The Reporter Online tell sus that the dual-sport Zero DS/RP was donated from a private benefactor to complement the community outreach effort.

If you think about it, it’s a clever addition to the boys (and gals) in blue; anybody with questions can approach without having to worry about noise or heat, and with the torque as nimble as in any ideal machine, officers can do their duty in eco-friendly silence – a blessing for suburban-bound cases carried out at the bewitching hour.

A DS/RP model from Zero Motorcycles. Media sourced from the Reporter Online.

Run out of juice? The DS/RP in particular benefits from the cheap ‘penny per mile’ perk (1.07 cents/mile, to be exact), so no need to bother for the cost, let alone reservation for tinkering time on the bike’s maintenance-free powertrain.

Park ‘er back at the headquarters for a quick fill-up at a top-notch Zero Rapid Charge pod, and you’re looking at a little over an hour before you’re back out there with a full ‘tank’ – the perfect amount of time for coffee and a donut.

Bottom line, we love that electric brands like Zero are offering machines specific to our police forces and military

A DS/RP model from Zero Motorcycles. Media sourced from the Reporter Online.

A big congrats to the Souderton Borough Police Department for their new zero-emission scoot!

Be sure to stay up-to-date on the best of the latest by subscribing to our newsletter, drop a comment below letting us knwo what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.