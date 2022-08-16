Electric Everything: Meet Ryvid’s Anthem – The New Bike on the Block

America’s got a new zero-emission scoot on the electric market – and based on the statistics, we’re getting a very neat unit to slot itself right in between the industry’s lower-cc electric category and higher-cc sparky machines like that of LiveWire and Zero Motorcycles.

The Ryvid Anthem- a new, ultra-lightweight electric motorcycle featuring a host of perks for the bargain-friendly price of $7,800 USD. Media sourced from Electrek.

Electrek states that the Ryvid team consists of engineers and designers from the automotive and light aircraft industries, with the CEO himself – a man by the name of Dong Tran – boasting a portfolio filled with bigwig names like General Motors, BMW DesignWorks USA, Toyota (he spent time at their Tokyo-based Design Laboratory), and Honda (in the R&D sector).

Together, these gentlefolk are pooling their resources together under the one passion they all share: Motorcycles.

‘Effective and affordable’ motorcycles, to be specific – and for what you’re getting, the $7,800 USD price tag is a fantastic deal.

The Ryvid Anthem- a new, ultra-lightweight electric motorcycle featuring a host of perks for the bargain-friendly price of $7,800 USD. Media sourced from Electrek.

Let’s bypass the fact that this is an electric motorcycle with 250 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheel, for now, to take a gander at the top speed of 75 mph (120 km/h) and neat features like a unique 12-lb chassis, the ability to change the bike’s geometry and fitment for tall/short riders, and weight logged at 240 lb (108 kg), with a low center of mass.

The Ryvid Anthem- a new, ultra-lightweight electric motorcycle featuring a host of perks for the bargain-friendly price of $7,800 USD. Media sourced from Electrek.

Add to this variable gearing, multiple mounting points for the suspension/handlebars, and the range potential (75 miles/120 km in Eco mode and 40-50 miles/64-80km in Sport Mode), and you’ve got yourself a machine that not only caters to the majority of the masses’ build and banks, but it also future-proofed, allowing today’s bike to be the next-gen machine (with proper care and parts).

The Ryvid Anthem- a new, ultra-lightweight electric motorcycle featuring a host of perks for the bargain-friendly price of $7,800 USD. Media sourced from Electrek.

“The company is planning a run of 1,000 of the Launch Edition Ryvid Anthems, which will be the company’s first production model,” states Electrek.

“They’ll officially go on sale on August 14th, 2022, with deliveries expected to begin in the summer of 2023.”

Be sure to stay tuned, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.





