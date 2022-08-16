Electric Everything: Filings Show Kawasaki Ninja E2 and Ninja E2-R Poised for Debut

Back at EICMA in late 2021, Kawasaki’s CEO – Hiroshi Ito – told us that the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer would be releasing three electric two-wheeled offerings to our good community by 2022.

The brand already released their first electric brainchild to the masses earlier this year when they dropped the Elektrode electric balance bike for kids; and now that we’re about to kick the Q3 door open, filings have been found that confirm Kawasaki’s latter electric units are ready to leave the lab.

The Electrode – a balance bike for youth from the electric lab of Kawasaki Motorcycles. Media sourced from Youtube.

According to a report from MCN, the two new zero-emission additions could be additions to Kawi’s iconic Ninja line. Kawasaki’s previous move to trademark the titles Ninja E2 and Ninja E2-R are now followed up by filings from NHSTA showing two codes: ‘NX011AP’ and ‘NR011AP.’

Kawasaki’s electric motorcycle prototype. Media sourced from MCN.

Before we dig in, let’s brush up on Kawi’s code translation:

X – Sportbike

R – Naked Roadster

N – Electric

Thus:

NX011AP = Electric Sportbike

NR011AP = Electric Naked Roadster

The document also purportedly says that each machine will make just under 15hp, and will be L-plate legal in the EU.

“[This] means we can expect two mechanically identical machines, one faired and one naked, along the lines of the Z125 and Ninja 125, but with electric power.” finishes the report.

“With a rated 11kW (14.8bhp) the production Kawasakis are likely to manage an absolute maximum of around 22kW/30hp, giving performance on a par with a 300cc single while remaining learner legal.”

With a short few months until EICMA, we look forward to the big reveal