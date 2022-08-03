Electric Everything: Arc’s ‘Human Machine Interface’ to Require Volunteers

In the spirit of punting ponies into the present Powersports industry, electric motorcycle brand Arc has continued to contribute to the community’s focus on safety technology with their unit of choice, the Arc Vector.

We currently await former MotoGP and BSB rider James Ellison, who has been helping the brand complete some final tweaks prior to the debut before the testing begins.

The portfolio’s current contents?

Arc’s Vector- the world’s most advanced motorcycle, featuring the all-new Angel Edition programme. All media sourced from Arc’s Facebook page.

Apart from showcasing some uber neat bits of tech like your jacket tapping you on the back and a helmet that doubles as the key to your bike, the docket also apparently boasts some more…unique offerings for the future’s clean scoots of choice.

That includes a more recent, modest reveal of a little thing called ‘human-machine interface,’ or, ‘the Angel Edition (AE) programme.’

According to MCN, ten lucky Arc clients, or ‘Angels,’ will get to be a part of the Vector’s birth, donating their time and sticking it out – whatever ‘it’ is – for a five-day duration.

‘Commitment to be able to stay the course’ is lauded by the brand (via Arc Vector’s press release), with the AE programme obviously including the afore-mentioned helmet-jacket combo – both of which, by the way, are linked to the bike for ‘rider information.’

The Arc ‘Zenith’

This helmet is being created in partnership with Heon. Voice-activated and wi-fi-enabled HUD will show sat nav, speedo, and ancillary graphics, as well as a rearview courtesy of the rear camera on the bike’s tail.

Oh, and to all you hooners; remember, the helmet is the key to your bike.

No lid, no scoot.

A view of the concept behind the Arc ‘Origins’ haptic jacket. Media sourced from MCN.

The Arc ‘Origin’

Arc’s jacket has embedded into it haptic systems, which interact with the rider as a safety feature.

Urban, Sports and Euphoric are the Origin’s available modes. The Urban rider gets the shoulder-based love taps, Sport mode givies a haptic warning of proximity to the line for the twisties (or otherwise), and Euphoric is the mode created to be equal parts useless and impressive, with the jacket’s haptics synced to vibe at whatever dank, dirty beats you’ve got boots-and-cats-ing to accompany the one-of-a-kind ride.

For those of you who aren’t aware of this brand, ‘Arc Vehicle’ advertises their machine as ‘the most advanced motorcycle in the world.’ This label is partially due to the shiny, pseudo-experimental gizmos bristling from nearly every orifice, but also partially because the entire machine is still just that; a prototype.

Gunning to be an ‘Angel’ and one of the first to make a mark on this series?

Good news; you don’t have to be brilliant, beautiful, or have a dubious relationship with a chump named Charlie.

You DO, however, have to fork over the kidney-selling sum of £110,000, with initial testing starting in the UK, after which point each Angel will be acquiring a Vector of their own for Beta testing beyond that.

Dates are far from an official debut, but we’ll keep you updated on how Arc manages the coming season – or two, or three…

Stay tuned via our shiny new webpage, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.