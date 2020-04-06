EICMA Will Still Happen Even Though Some Manufacturers Have Pulled Out

The Show Must Go On

I reported last week that BMW would not go to EICMA or Intermot. Not long after, I reported that KTM would not go to EICMA or Intermot. When that info was reported, I suggested that other manufacturers could choose to follow the same route in the wake of the Coronavirus. This isn’t something I’m particularly looking forward to, but it will likely happen.

Despite this, the EICMA councilor and president Paolo Magri told Motociclismo that the shows are working with major manufacturers to “try to evaluate all the possible solutions.” Magri went on to say that the date for EICMA is confirmed for both this year and next year. So, it sounds like Magri is determined to make the show’s original dates work.

The show is a big deal, most definitely, and it would be a true shame if the event was canceled. It would have a serious impact on not only the motorcycle industry but the local economy where the show is held. It will be interesting to see what happens with the events as time moves forward and the full impact of the virus is felt across the globe. EICMA is expected to happen in November, and that seems a long way off, but nobody really knows what will happen with it at this point.