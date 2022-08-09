Dynojet Deals: The Pan America Collection

If you’re in possession of Harley’s most iconic (read: only) adventure bike, then you’re in luck; apparently, Dynojet has just come out with a new Pan America Collection for improving the bike’s tuning and protection.
According to ADVRider, the Pan America Collection comes with a few staples already typical for beefing up the average off-roading machine:
- Dynojet Power Vision 3 Flash Tuner
- Rear Brake Reservoir Guard
- Chain Guard
- Ignition Coil Guard
- Sidestand Switch Guard
These units, together with the rear brake lever extension, chain adjuster block kit, front axle sliders and rear axle sliders, create quite the package to accompany the afternoon’s power ponies of choice.
Dynojet Power Vision 3 Flash Tuner
Expect this fuel tuner to come with a very nice library of preset tunes; should you wish to build your own, the unit can be plugged in after the fact and added as an extra instrument panel.
Expect the Power Vision 3 to go for the discounted price of $419.99 USD.
Dynojet Rear Brake Reservoir Guard
Made of aluminum, lightweight and strong. What more could you ask for?
Expect the Rear Brake Reservoir Guard to go for the discounted price of $49.99 USD.
Dynojet Chain Guard
If you were hoping to toss off the original plastic factory number for something better, now you can with Dynojet’s aluminum offering.
Expect the Chain Guard to go for the discounted price of $69.99 USD.
Dynojet Ignition Coil Guard
We’re expecting you’ll be getting in a lot of riding as the season slowly come to a close, so you might prefer an upgrade to a steel bracket that is ‘laser cut, precision bent, and powder coated black, combined with an alumninum cover that is CNC machined and stealth gray anodized.’
Expect the Ignition Coil Guard to go for the discounted price of $219.99 USD.
Sidestand Switch Guard
6061-T6 aluminum, hard anodized, comes in grey.
Expect this number to go for the discounted price of $49.99 USD.
For other collections like this, be sure to stay connected via our newsletter; drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.