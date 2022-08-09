Dynojet Deals: The Pan America Collection

If you’re in possession of Harley’s most iconic (read: only) adventure bike, then you’re in luck; apparently, Dynojet has just come out with a new Pan America Collection for improving the bike’s tuning and protection.

According to ADVRider, the Pan America Collection comes with a few staples already typical for beefing up the average off-roading machine:

Dynojet Power Vision 3 Flash Tuner

Rear Brake Reservoir Guard

Chain Guard

Ignition Coil Guard

Sidestand Switch Guard

These units, together with the rear brake lever extension, chain adjuster block kit, front axle sliders and rear axle sliders, create quite the package to accompany the afternoon’s power ponies of choice.

Dino Jet’s Pan America Collection, featuring the Power Vision 3 Fuel Tuner. Media sourced from ADVRider.

Dynojet Power Vision 3 Flash Tuner

Expect this fuel tuner to come with a very nice library of preset tunes; should you wish to build your own, the unit can be plugged in after the fact and added as an extra instrument panel.

Expect the Power Vision 3 to go for the discounted price of $419.99 USD.

Dynojet’s Pan America Collection, featuring the Rear Brake Reservoir Guard. Media sourced from Dynojet.

Dynojet Rear Brake Reservoir Guard

Made of aluminum, lightweight and strong. What more could you ask for?

Expect the Rear Brake Reservoir Guard to go for the discounted price of $49.99 USD.

Dynojet’s Pan America Collection, featuring the Chain Guard. Media sourced from Dynojet.

Dynojet Chain Guard

If you were hoping to toss off the original plastic factory number for something better, now you can with Dynojet’s aluminum offering.

Expect the Chain Guard to go for the discounted price of $69.99 USD.

Dino Jet’s Pan America Collection, featuring the Ignition Coil guard. Media sourced from ADVRider.

Dynojet Ignition Coil Guard

We’re expecting you’ll be getting in a lot of riding as the season slowly come to a close, so you might prefer an upgrade to a steel bracket that is ‘laser cut, precision bent, and powder coated black, combined with an alumninum cover that is CNC machined and stealth gray anodized.’

Expect the Ignition Coil Guard to go for the discounted price of $219.99 USD.

Dino Jet’s Pan America Collection, featuring the Side Stand Switch guard. Media sourced from ADVRider.

Sidestand Switch Guard

6061-T6 aluminum, hard anodized, comes in grey.

Expect this number to go for the discounted price of $49.99 USD.

Oscar looking slightly overheated on the hills at this year’s Sturgis Rally. Media sourced from our own Jim Pruner.

For other collections like this, be sure to stay connected via our newsletter; drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.