Dunlop Builds Its First Motorcycle Drag Racing Tire

Get Ready to Lay Down Some Rubber

Dunlop has never really tried to create a motorcycle drag racing tire, until now. Meet the Dragmax. It comes in 190/50ZR17 size, which is the most popular size for serious drag-racing competitors on metric and V-twin motorcycles. The Dragmax is a radial tire. It uses Dunlop’s exclusive N-TEC construction. The tire is in some ways similar to the Dunlop road racing slicks, but with some tweaks setting it apart.

The N-Tec construction, according to a press release shared by Roadracing World & Motorcycle Technology, combines the benefits of cut-breaker construction with continuously-wound aramid Jointless Tread construction. With this technology, you get good stiffness and excellent feel and stability.

The tire design is crafted to run on low pressures commonly used at drag strips by racers so that they can maximize the contact patch of the tire, increasing traction. Dunlop says it’s actually the softest street compound the company has ever produced in its Buffalo, New York plant.

The profile of the tire is flatter than a typical hypersport tire. This design feature gives the tire a bigger footprint, which means more traction to launch the motorcycle down the track. The construction also helps keep that footprint as consistent as possible. This helps reduce the risk of de-beading. For more info, you can head to Dunlop’s website.