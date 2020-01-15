Ducati Project 1708 Superleggera Model Info Leaks

A Lot to Love Here

Ducati has a bike that’s called Project 1708, which is the new Superleggera. According to MoreBikes, the spec sheet for the motorcycle has recently leaked. The publication posted a somewhat blurry image of the specs of the motorcycle. Project 1708 is going to be an absolutely insane machine. It will cost $100,000 and essentially be a GP19 MotoGP race bike.

The bike will be a high-powered, hardcore machine. It’ll have a racing livery, Biplane wings for downforce which will help it produce 67 percent more downforce than the V4R superbike, and the horsepower figure for the engine is 234. If you pop a Akrapovic exhaust system on there, you’re looking at 234 hp. The bike also has a complete carbon frame, according to the leaked information.

This isn’t the only leak coming out about the Ducati motorcycle. In a separate report, MoreBikes shared a leaked video of what it believes is the motorcycle. It’s unclear at this time if the video is official, but it sure looks like it. I’ve included the video below so you can see for yourself.