Ducati Reveals the Hupermotard 950 RVE

A New Hypermotard

Ducati revealed the Hypermotard 950 RVE the other day with its special “Graffiti” livery inspired by street art. The bike is based on the Hypermotard 950 Concept that was presented in 2019 at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

The bike will sit between the Hypermotard 950 and the Hypermotard 950 SP in the Ducati lineup. The unique Graffiti paint job requires a special application o painting process and graphics. The end result is somewhat similar to that of airbrushed bodywork.

Looks aside, the Hypermotard 950 RVE features a Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down EVO system. The bike also has Bosch Cornering ABS with Slide by Brake function, Ducati Traction Control EVO, and Ducati Wheelie Control EVO. The bike also has twin exhausts under the seat and a flat but taper seat to allow the rider to move around on the bike as needed.

The 937cc Testastretta engine is the same as is in the other versions of the bike. It makes a strong 114 hp and 71 lb-ft of torque. Eighty percent of all torque is available at 3,000 rpm, meaning you have access to the majority of the power whenever you need it.

I dig the Hypermotard 950, and it’s cool to see Ducati expanding the lineup here with the RVE version of the bike. I know this one isn’t dramatically different, but with the Hypermotard being so good, to begin with, I get why Ducati wouldn’t change too much.