Ducati Performance Line: Accessories for the Streetfighter V2

When Ducati’s new Streetfighter V2 was debuted as a part of the 2022 Ducati World Premiere, many were jazzed to see a machine that continued the Streetfighter lineage while also advertising an easier and more engaging ride.

Now, those with their twisty-wristies on a V2 can deck the thing out from Ducati’s Performance Line Catalogue, which includes a wide range of top-spec carbon and titanium accessories.

Mirrors, grips and handlebar counterweights from Ducati’s Performance Line, dedicated to the new Streetfighter V2. Photo courtesy of Superbike News.

According to Superbike News, those accessories include the following:

Carbon wing set

Front and rear mudguards

Rear shock absorber cover

Instrument panel cover

Heel guards

License plate holder

Exhaust cover (in carbon and titanium)

Rear-view mirrors

Fuel tank cap

Brake fluid reservoir

Clutch fluid reservoir

Complete titanium Akrapovič exhaust

Track-oriented DDA kit

Accessory package in collaboration with Rizoma (rear-view mirrors, fuel tank cap, brake fluid reservoir and clutch fluid reservoir).

Sport package (license plate holder in carbon, handlebar counterweights, fuel cap, brake and clutch levers and dynamic LED indicators.)

Akrapovič’s complete titanium exhaust, offered in Ducati’s Performance Line and dedicated to their new Streetfighter V2. Photo courtesy of Superbike News.

With the carbon wing set, Akrapovič exhaust and packages slotted to be the most popular in the catalogue, Ducatisti around the world are set to swing a leg over the Streetfighter V2 and “combin[e] the sporty DNA of the Panigale V2 with Streetfighter riding attitude and style.”

Eager to get your hands on a few of these goodies?

A view of a few of Ducati’s carbon offerings from their Performance Line, dedicated to the new Streetfighter V2. Photo courtesy of Superbike News.

“The entire range of accessories is available on the Ducati.com website, where – through the “Configurator” section – it will be possible for all Ducatisti to choose their favourite accessories to make their Streetfighter V2 unique and share them with the nearest dealer,” continues the report.

Ducati’s Streetfighter V2. Photo courtesy of Superbike News.

Stay tuned for updates via our shiny new webpage or our newsletter, Behind the Visor.