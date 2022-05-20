Ducati Performance Line: Accessories for the Streetfighter V2

When Ducati’s new Streetfighter V2 was debuted as a part of the 2022 Ducati World Premiere, many were jazzed to see a machine that continued the Streetfighter lineage while also advertising an easier and more engaging ride.
Now, those with their twisty-wristies on a V2 can deck the thing out from Ducati’s Performance Line Catalogue, which includes a wide range of top-spec carbon and titanium accessories.
According to Superbike News, those accessories include the following:
- Carbon wing set
- Front and rear mudguards
- Rear shock absorber cover
- Instrument panel cover
- Heel guards
- License plate holder
- Exhaust cover (in carbon and titanium)
- Rear-view mirrors
- Fuel tank cap
- Brake fluid reservoir
- Clutch fluid reservoir
- Complete titanium Akrapovič exhaust
- Track-oriented DDA kit
- Accessory package in collaboration with Rizoma (rear-view mirrors, fuel tank cap, brake fluid reservoir and clutch fluid reservoir).
- Sport package (license plate holder in carbon, handlebar counterweights, fuel cap, brake and clutch levers and dynamic LED indicators.)
With the carbon wing set, Akrapovič exhaust and packages slotted to be the most popular in the catalogue, Ducatisti around the world are set to swing a leg over the Streetfighter V2 and “combin[e] the sporty DNA of the Panigale V2 with Streetfighter riding attitude and style.”
Eager to get your hands on a few of these goodies?
“The entire range of accessories is available on the Ducati.com website, where – through the “Configurator” section – it will be possible for all Ducatisti to choose their favourite accessories to make their Streetfighter V2 unique and share them with the nearest dealer,” continues the report.
