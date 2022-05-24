Ducati Partners with Carrera for Eyewear Collection

Recently, Ducati partnered with Italian luxury brand Bulgari to bring about a Special Edition $5,000 USD, Chronograph set to play matchy-matchy to 1000 Ducatisti (and their wallets) worldwide.

Now, a new collaboration has just broken the horizon – and if the $5,000 watch was a tad out of your price range, these glasses might be more up your alley.

Ducati’s Lenovo Team modelling the 001/S Sunglasses from Ducati’s eyewear collection with Carrera. Photo sourced from Rideapart.

Ducati’s Eyewear Collection – created in partnership with Carrera Eyewear (not the 2018 partnership continuation with Mondottica) – isn’t that big of a surprise. Given that Carrera is a sponsor for Ducati’s Lenovo team in MotoGP, the 2022-2026 contract will likely come with other perks for our peepers.

This particular maiden collection features a series of sunglasses that purportedly take inspiration from Ducati’s rabidly popular supermachine, the Panigale V4.

You heard right – Ducati made sure to include some extra aesthetic edges to make these sunglasses hold more than the Team Red logo.

The 003/S Sunglasses from Carrera. Photo courtesy of Carrera World.

“The temples of each eyeglass frame are where you need to look, as they’re modeled after the profile of the Panigale V4,” explains the report from RideApart.

“Additionally, Ducati and Carrera say, each frame design was crafted specifically so they’ll fit nicely under your favorite motorcycle helmet.”

The 003/S Sunglasses from Carrera. Photo courtesy of Carrera World.

All told, five models are available on Carrera’s website (the Carduc 001/S, Carduc 002/S, Carduc 003/S, Carduc 004/S, and Carduc 006/S), with each purportedly coming in four different colors.

Given most of these are compatible with prescription lenses, and the price range is manageable (from $125 to $205 each), we could actually see this being a popular item – especially given the units fit in our helmets.

Big gracias for that one, Ducati.

A view of the eyewear collection created in collaboration with Carrera and Ducati. Media courtesy of Carrera Worldwide.

For other stories related to this, be sure to check back at our shiny new webpage